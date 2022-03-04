Food & Beverage Stressed Consumers Are Cutting Back on Expensive Plant-Based Meats They're ditching old product staples as inflation rises, a study finds 'The fate of the plant-based category is most likely in the hands of the U.S. economy,' the report says.Getty Images By T.L. Stanley11 mins ago Adaptogen-enhanced water, ashwagandha and booze-free booze is in, while plant-based meat is … out? T.L. Stanley @TLStanleyLA terry.stanley@adweek.com T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity. Recommended articles