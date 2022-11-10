Rockstar Continues Its Hustle With Euphoria's Angus Cloud

As the Coca-Cola Company reevaluates its plans for the energy drink category—it discontinued Coca-Cola Energy in the U.S. and Canada in 2021 after introducing the beverage the year prior with a Super Bowl commercial—rival PepsiCo is continuing to invest in the growing market.

Energy drink brand Rockstar, which PepsiCo purchased for $3.85 billion in 2020, recently announced a new partnership with Angus Cloud, the actor best known for playing a drug dealer with a tender heart in HBO’s hit drama Euphoria.

In a nearly 90-second spot created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Cloud is featured in scenes celebrating movies, fashion, music, skateboarding, motorsports and video games. The campaign is set to appear on cable TV, streaming platforms and social channels, along with billboards in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City.

“He’s becoming one of the most relevant Gen Z talents in the market,” said Fabiola Torres, general manager and chief marketing officer of PepsiCo’s energy portfolio, which also includes Mountain Dew Energy, about why the company signed a deal with Cloud. “It’s amazing how he has made [so much] progress in his career in such little time. He’s a hustler.”

Part of the collaboration also involves Cloud appearing at events catering to a similar audience, such as the motorsport competition Formula Drift, held in mid-October in California. The brand also has something planned for ComplexCon, scheduled to take place November 19-20, also in California.

The new marketing push with Cloud continues PepsiCo’s effort to position Rockstar, which debuted in 2001, as fuel for hustlers, go-getters and people striving to make their dreams come true. The strategy began with Rockstar’s first television commercial, which aired during the 2021 Super Bowl pre-game show prior to kick-off.

@rockstarenergy Rockstar Energy ???? Angus Cloud We’re goin’ up! Drop some ⭐ emojis in the comments and stay tuned for what’s to come. #RockstarEnergy ♬ original sound – Rockstar Energy

An indefatigable category

With more people demanding beverages that provide a benefit beyond quenching thirst—whether that’s a healthier gut or an antidote to stress—energy drinks are continuing to increase in popularity.

And the category remains competitive. Estimates from market research firm Euromonitor International show leading brands Monster, Red Bull and Bang have maintained the same level of U.S. market share by total volume sales between 2021 and 2022. The Coca-Cola Company owns nearly 20% of the Monster Beverage Corporation, which oversees several brands, such as Nos, Reign and Full Throttle. Bang’s parent company, meanwhile, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

In August, PepsiCo spent $550 million to buy an 8.5% stake in Celsius, which has doubled its share of the market this year.

Rockstar has also remained relatively steady, now representing 6% of the category.

Other energy drink brands are also trying to win over consumers. In early November, C4 Energy, which is backed by Kevin Hart, announced a new two-year partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). The brand is donating $500,000 to the nonprofit organization, as well as introducing a special C4 Energy x WWP Mango Foxtrot flavor, available as a beverage and pre-workout powder.

Torres noted as new entrants bring more acceptance to energy drink consumption, the category continues to grow. With Cloud, however, the aim is to make Rockstar “more relatable than ever with younger consumers,” she added.