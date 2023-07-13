Data Points

Infographic: Summer Vacations Are Back (on a Budget)

Americans are buying more luggage, but they're not headed to theme parks and beaches

Visits to American tourist attractions were up 187% in May compared to the same month last year, according to GroundTruth.Carlos Monteiro
By Paul Hiebert

 

It’s officially summer, according to the calendar, but is summer officially back?

Data from GroundTruth, a data analytics and media company, shows visits to American tourist attractions were up 187% in May compared to the same month last year. Likewise, trips to national landmarks and concert venues have also increased.

“The growth in these categories, coupled with a 58% increase in visits to gas stations and convenience stores, signifies consumers continue to show eagerness to explore travel in 2023 following years of pandemic-related interruptions,” said Nicole Genchur, director of marketing research and insights at GroundTruth.

Another indicator that U.S.

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering data and insights.

