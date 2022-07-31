Marketing and Sales

Infographic: How to Win Gen Z and Millennial Shoppers' Loyalty

What modern shoppers want from retailers and brands

collage of images of shoppers, mobile devices and consumer products
Values and sustainability are major factors when it comes to brand loyalty.Carlos Monteiro
Headshot of Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

40 seconds ago

Amid decades-high inflation, all that matters is price, right? Well, not to millennials and Gen Z.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Aug. 1, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Eva Kis

Eva Kis

Eva Kis is the online editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Food & Beverage

Marketing Morsels: RIP Choco Taco, Cheesecake Candles and More

By Jess Zafarris

Media

Meta to Stop Paying U.S. Publishers for News Content

By Trishla Ostwal

Platforms

Twitter: How to Turn Personalized Ads On or Off

By Brandy Shaul

Sports Marketing

WWE Marks SummerSlam Weekend With YouTube Milestones

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

How Target and J&J Prioritize Their Retail Media Tech Investments

By Joe Doran

The Time to Advertise on CTV Is Right Now

By Rose McGovern, Group VP, Client Success, Programmatic and Ad Operations, DIRECTV Advertising

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal