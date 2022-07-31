Marketing and Sales Infographic: How to Win Gen Z and Millennial Shoppers' Loyalty What modern shoppers want from retailers and brands Values and sustainability are major factors when it comes to brand loyalty.Carlos Monteiro By Eva Kis40 seconds ago Amid decades-high inflation, all that matters is price, right? Well, not to millennials and Gen Z. WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED. Subscribe today! To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber View Subscription Options Already a member? Sign in