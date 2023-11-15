Infographic: Will Electric Cars Ever Take Over the Road?

Electric vehicles now represent 8% of new auto sales in the United States. That may not sound like much, but there’s good reason to believe change is coming down the road.

Figures from data analytics firm YouGov, which surveyed more than 2,300 Americans, show the majority of vehicle owners aged 18-34 are likely to consider buying or leasing an electric car when next in market for a new set of wheels. Only 1 in 5 U.S.