Data Points

Infographic: Will Electric Cars Ever Take Over the Road?

American drivers give their take on our electric vehicle future

an illustration of a person standing between two cars with a heart above one of them
Interest in a plug-in or standard hybrid is higher among younger consumers.Carlos Monteiro
Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Paul Hiebert

Check out Commerceweek, Adweek’s destination for retail innovation. Enhance sales strategy across touchpoints with tips from top marketers. February 28-29 in NYC and virtual. Register.

Electric vehicles now represent 8% of new auto sales in the United States. That may not sound like much, but there’s good reason to believe change is coming down the road.

Figures from data analytics firm YouGov, which surveyed more than 2,300 Americans, show the majority of vehicle owners aged 18-34 are likely to consider buying or leasing an electric car when next in market for a new set of wheels. Only 1 in 5 U.S.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering data and insights.

Recommended articles