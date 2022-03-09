Augmented Reality

Ikea Uses Augmented Reality to Create Customizable Showrooms

The Space Unfolded immersive experience is open for a limited time in Brooklyn

an ikea showroom
The pop-up is reminiscent of the immersive Van Gogh experience making the rounds in the U.S., Europe and Asia.Ikea
By Leslie Blount

5 mins ago

Come for the meatballs and Billy bookcase. Stay for a virtual tour that’ll “spark joy” for your cozy-but-drab living space. 

