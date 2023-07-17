Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji.
After years of talk about the power of artificial intelligence, it was the sudden impact of generative AI earlier this year that got the global marketing community to sit up and take notice.
The conversations have ranged from work efficiencies to existential crises, and everything in between. On the final day of the 2023 Cannes Lions festival, Adweek gathered a group of creative executives to get their thoughts and expectations of AI.
The