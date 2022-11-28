This Black Friday weekend, H&M encouraged its customers in key markets to buy from Black women. And it’s only just beginning.

The retailer—now in its second year of partnership with Buy From a Black Woman, a non-profit that works with over 600 Black women-owned businesses across the United States—announced the second annual “Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market,” an in-store shopping experience featuring 25 vendors that will have traveled to store locations in New York’s Times Square, Los Angeles neighborhood Century City and suburb Glendale, Chicago and Miami by Dec. 18.

The market, which kicked off on Nov. 25 in Miami, will be open to shoppers from 10 AM until 5 PM on select dates and will offer a range of products and gift ideas, from skin care to children’s toys, home accessories and more. Many of the selected businesses, such as greeting card company Hustle & Hope—which embeds downloadable guides for résumé writing, self care and budgeting—support additional causes.

“The Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market allows us to put Black women business owners in front of shoppers,” said Nikki Porcher, founder of the non-profit, in a statement. “When we did this last year, the community really showed out to support us and they loved it, which more than validates the need for these initiatives.”

“Creating experiences like this for Black women business owners is so important because it empowers us to keep reaching for more despite the obstacles Black women face,” she continued. “We are proud to continue this partnership with H&M and show the world what it really means when we say, ‘when you support a Black woman business owner, you support a whole community.’”

H&M, Buy From a Black Woman

Elevating Black women entrepreneurs

Last year, the retailer, which recently pledged an increased commitment to diversity at last month’s Mighty Dream Conference, sponsored several events with the organization, including The Black Women Inspire Tour, The Business Accelerator and the inaugural Holiday Market, which ran exclusively in the Times Square store. To date, H&M has hosted 32 events across 12 cities with the organization, generating exposure and sales for over 80 participating vendors.

“It’s so rewarding to see the continued success of our relationship with Buy From a Black Woman,” said Donna Dozier Gordon, H&M’s head of inclusion and diversity for Region America, in a statement. “By expanding the Holiday Market beyond New York City, we are able to expose more customers to Buy From a Black Woman and drive continued growth for business owners. We’re looking forward to this year’s market and to continue to build our partnership with [the organization] in support of its mission of elevating Black women entrepreneurs.”

The Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market will continue Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 in Times Square, New York, and on Dec. 17 in Miami and Glendale before concluding in Century City on Dec 18.