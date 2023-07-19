Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji .

International spirits giant Diageo has co-developed an artificial intelligence tool with the aim of stimulating creative innovation and speeding up package design.

Diageo, with more than 200 brands and a market cap of $98 billion, worked with creative technology company Phantom to develop bespoke creative generation tools. The tools sit in a walled garden of content to protect its IP. Design tests were done for two of Diageo’s leading brands, Don Julio and Smirnoff.

The initial prototype was created for Don Julio Tequila using a limited data set to train the tool. Those learnings were then taken to Miami earlier this summer, where Smirnoff marketers gathered to consumer test 10-15 package versions created by the tool.

Mark Sandys, Diageo’s chief innovation officer, revealed the success of the tool during a roundtable organized by Adweek at Cannes Lions in June.

The Smirnoff Generator enabled the team to ideate four “forms” for each of the brand’s variations of packaging. The tool includes an open text field to specify potential drinking occasions and a drop-down field of options to specify a mood for an occasion. A Creativity slider allows users to change the likeness of the output to resemble a bottle or a can. And there is Lock Label functionality to maintain brand recognition across each generated piece.

Diageo’s head of design, Jeremy Lindley, was also involved in the testing. Sandys claimed Lindley was initially skeptical of the tool but was running it by the end of the session.





GenAI-produced packaging for Don Julio tequila. Diageo

“In six months, we’ll probably look back and think, ‘That was so basic,’ but actually it was a real sign of being able to see how this could open up our thinking rather than just make things more efficient,” Sandys added.

Ben Travis, partnerships lead from Phantom, said Diageo approached them inquiring about how GenAI could be implemented into the business. Phantom trained an AI model by using 50 images of the Don Julio brand, implementing text-to-image software Stable Diffusion and using prompt engineering.

That was then followed up with the Smirnoff team, only this time Phantom was able to take three weeks to develop the next evolution of the tool.

“That’s where things start to get interesting,” said John Chipps-Harding, creative technical director from Phantom. “Anybody can set up a Midjourney account and start generating really nice images. But does it match the brief that the client has given us? Is it generating the right sort of images? So when you train different AI tools together, that’s where things get really interesting and really powerful.”

The team at Diageo believe such tools will offer companies a competitive advantage while continuing to be led by human creativity.

“Just imagine the human creativity of our design team supercharged by the power of AI, and that opens up a new chapter for us,” said Sandys. “That skillset of being able to fail intelligently and fail fast is going to be critical for success. Those tools are changing the way we work and, of course, they’re going to change the relationship that consumers have with our brands as well.”

Alex Hamilton, head of innovation at Dentsu Creative UK, said most clients are still figuring out how to build and use GenAI in a compliant way.

“We believe that all agency and brand teams will be equipped with AI tools that make it easier and quicker to deliver great work,” he said. “The speed of uptake will depend on legal, compliance and legislative considerations, as well as our ability to scale solutions. The latter is where brands will need the most support from agencies.”