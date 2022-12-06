Christmas Tree Delivery Is the Gift That Keeps on Growing

Fresh Christmas tree delivery, an ecommerce innovation that got a shot in the arm during the pandemic, is expanding once again with the addition of Instacart.

The delivery will deliver fresh-cut and artificial trees, as well as décor like ornaments and lights, for the first time in 2022. Retailers that offer similar services include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Williams Sonoma.

For its part, Instacart is offering same-day delivery “from a variety of grocery, wholesale, home improvement and specialty stores across the country” where available. Tree delivery is possible thanks to Instacart’s Big and Bulky fulfillment program, which “enables retailers to offer same-day and scheduled delivery for large items up to 60 pounds.” Live trees are limited to 5 feet, while artificial trees can be up to 9 feet.

Shoppers can also request tree trimming within the delivery instructions on the app.

“Whether you don’t have a big enough car or just want to save some time, Instacart is providing customers a convenient way to get the centerpiece of their holiday celebrations delivered directly to their homes, alongside the rest of their seasonal decor from retail stores nationwide,” according to the platform.

In a statement, chief product officer Daniel Danker said this enables customers to “spend more time holiday-ing and less time hauling.”

While Christmas tree delivery dates back to at least 2013 when Home Depot partnered with Uber for an on-demand service called UberTrees, Adweek covered just how the pandemic accelerated consumer adoption in 2020.

That was in part because consumers were seeking to balance tradition and safety throughout the holidays, much like Lowe’s and Walmart did with trick-or-treat events for Halloween 2020—and as Macy’s, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s offered with virtual and socially distant Santas for Christmas.

But it’s also because shoppers were—and remain—much more comfortable buying groceries and big ticket items online.

As Jason Woosley, vp of commerce product and platform at Adobe, explained it in 2020, “There was a time that folks would say, ‘I would never trust somebody else to pick out my fresh fruits and vegetables,’ and now I think that’s becoming very much the norm.”