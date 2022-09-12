Brandweek

Campbell's Is Begging You to Stop Skipping Lunch

The brand is rejecting hustle culture by leaning into comfort 

Linda Lee and Chris Ariens on stage at Brandweek.
Linda Lee discussed the importance of giving a historic brand modern-day relevance.Sean T Smith Photography IMG_5464
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

33 seconds ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Nobody is unfamiliar with Campbell’s, but in the eyes of younger consumers, iconic brands have a way of losing top-of-mind relevance or turning stale. The company was founded in 1869 and has seen two world wars, and Linda Lee is honoring the brand’s history while making sure one of the most recognized names in the CPG aisle doesn’t reach its expiration date.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Augmented Reality

Snap, Ipsos: Consumers Begin Turning to AR for Practical Purposes, Like Shopping

By David Cohen

GroupMs Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK
Leadership & Talent

GroupM’s Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK

By Stephen Lepitak

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic
Subscriptions

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic

By Mark Stenberg

Hasbro Campaign Explains Why Monopoly is Good for Kids Anger Issues
Gaming

Hasbro Campaign Explains Why Monopoly Is Good for Kids’ Anger Issues

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Team Up With Your Frenemies to Stay Agile

By Valerie Bischak

Why 40% of TV Budgets Should Be Spent on CTV

By Justin Fromm, Head of Global Insights, Samsung Ads

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal