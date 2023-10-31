New Year, new hopes and new hurdles. Join Adweek for Outlook 2024, January 23, as we gather experts to dissect the (near) future and focus in on the key issues that will matter most in 2024. Save 50% with early-bird rates—register now.
Americans’ disposable income is estimated to reach $22.8 trillion by 2026, up 23% compared to 2021. More than in past decades, this buying power will come from a diverse group of shoppers.
The University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth anticipates that in a few years, more than $1 out of every $5 of U.S. disposable income will belong to Black, Asian, multiracial and Native American consumers. In 2000, that number was 66 cents.
Hispanic consumers are also set to grab a large share of this shift in disposable income: By 2026, these shoppers are expected to control 12.1%