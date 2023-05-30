Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Brave Commerce Podcast: Driving Gender Equality and Diversity in Business

Shelley Zalis of The Female Quotient on the importance of embracing failure as a stepping stone to success

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

 

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Shelley Zalis, founder and CEO of workplace equality firm The Female Quotient, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss the importance of gender equality and diversity in business.

Zalis begins by sharing her personal experiences as one of the two women on a board of 25 men, shedding light on her journey to founding The Female Quotient. She emphasizes how, rather than waiting for change to happen, she took the initiative to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the corporate world long before it was widely recognized as a priority.

Drawing from a pivotal experience when she gathered a group of women at a male-dominated convention, Zalis shares how this moment of collective empowerment became the catalyst for The Female Quotient. She emphasizes how this experience highlighted the power of women working together, challenging the status quo of competition, and promoting a culture of collaboration and shared success.

Finally, Zalis concludes with her approach to success—”If you don’t fail, you don’t succeed”—highlighting the importance of embracing failure as a stepping stone.

Key takeaways:

  • Waiting for the right time doesn’t bring change; it’s initiative and action that do.
  • The potential for faster change increases when existing norms are actively challenged.
  • A decade ago, diversity, equity and inclusion weren’t business priorities. Today, they must be central to all sectors.
image

Brave Commerce Podcast: Leading With an Agile Mindset and Embracing Innovation

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

