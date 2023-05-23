Learn how to market to your modern customer at Commerceweek . Join leaders from Visa , Uber , Amazon and more in NYC or log on virtually. Sign up now to save .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, hosts Sarah Hofstetter and Rachel Tipograph sit down with Diana Frost, chief growth officer for North America at Kraft Heinz, to discuss agile leadership, the importance of learning from failures and the company’s growth strategies.

Frost shares how her commitment to an agile mindset and a “village” approach to team dynamics have shaped the culture at Kraft Heinz. By embracing failures as learning opportunities, the company has not just managed to stay current, but also continues to infuse its core values into its everyday operations.

Frost gives an insider’s look into Kraft Heinz’s strategic partnership with Microsoft and the company’s $2 billion investment in innovation over the next five years. She highlights how striking a balance between speed, scrappiness and scalability is key to their “agile at scale” approach.

Furthermore, she discusses the integration of AI technology in their operational efficiency, drawing attention to the delicate interplay between human intuition and data-driven decisions. Frost emphasizes the importance of the human touch even with new technological advancement, believing that humanity is still integral to driving creativity and innovation.

Key takeaways: