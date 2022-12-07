The planet’s biggest brewer, which claims to make one out of every four beers sold around the globe, was named Creative Marketer of the Year at Cannes, top advertiser by marketing intelligence firm WARC and most effective marketer by nonprofit Effie Worldwide.

“Our creative marketing capabilities continue to be recognized,” Michel Doukeris, AB InBev’s chief executive officer, told analysts during an earnings call in October. “This combination of best-in-class creativity, brand-building capabilities and effective marketing are driving strong consumer connections with our brands and enabling our accelerated top line growth.”