When you think about clothing brands that have a pulse on teenage fashion trends, American Eagle comes to mind. The clothing company has influenced many millennials’ and Gen Zers’ closets from their popular jeans to their iconic eagle hoodie. Now, American Eagle is reinventing the way people try on clothes with AR and even the metaverse.