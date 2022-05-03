Adweek Podcasts

Young Influentials: How Paramount Is Aligning Brands With the Right Creators

Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV's RJ Larese is here to help marketers meet the right influencers

RJ Larese joins host Colin Daniels for a discussion on social media, discovering new talent and appealing to Gen ZAdweek
By Colin Daniels

When it comes to watching our favorite creators develop their careers, it seems like seeing them in TV shows and other partnerships fits so naturally. With the help of people like RJ Larese, vp, talent and development and brand partnerships at Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV, this is able to happen behind the scenes, making the process look effortless to fans.

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

