Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

When it comes to watching our favorite creators develop their careers, it seems like seeing them in TV shows and other partnerships fits so naturally. With the help of people like RJ Larese, vp, talent and development and brand partnerships at Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV, this is able to happen behind the scenes, making the process look effortless to fans.