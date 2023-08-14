Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji.
After nine years of Amazon hosting its Prime Day retail holiday, the question is not just what it means for holiday shopping in 2023, but also what it means for the shopping calendar in the years that follow.
Originally meant to tout Amazon Prime memberships and sell Amazon-branded electronics and other items, the now two-day event featured the biggest sales day in Amazon history on its first day in 2023. It sold 375 million items worldwide on both days combined, with Amazon estimating customers saved more than $2.5