Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Eyes Consumers' Shifting Shopping Habits

While still a harbinger for holiday shopping, Amazon’s retail holiday spurs competition and logistical conundrums

illustration of open Amazon box
Amazon sold 375 million items worldwide during the two-day Prime Day event in 2023. Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

 

Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji.

After nine years of Amazon hosting its Prime Day retail holiday, the question is not just what it means for holiday shopping in 2023, but also what it means for the shopping calendar in the years that follow.

Originally meant to tout Amazon Prime memberships and sell Amazon-branded electronics and other items, the now two-day event featured the biggest sales day in Amazon history on its first day in 2023. It sold 375 million items worldwide on both days combined, with Amazon estimating customers saved more than $2.5

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

Recommended articles