There was likely a time during Cheetos’ 70-year history when the orange residue the snack leaves behind was seen as a liability.

In recent years, however, the brand has taken great pains to embrace the dust, dubbed Cheetle, as an integral component of the Cheetos experience.

In a 2015 tweet, mascot Chester Cheetah described Cheetle as “more magical than pixie dust.”

Cheetle is dust that sticks to your fingers when eating Cheetos. More magical than pixie dust. Show me your #Cheetle. pic.twitter.com/SDqFPE6zFk — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) July 6, 2015

Cheetle was also the focal point of Cheetos’ 2020 Super Bowl ad, which used rapper MC Hammer’s 1990 hit “U Can’t Touch This” to spin cheese-dust-laden fingers as an overwhelming positive.

Then in October 2022, the brand even unveiled a (temporary) Cheetle Hand Statue in Cheadle, Alberta.

The 17-foot statue showcased a “hand proudly holding a Cheetos Puffs snack, with its Cheetle-dipped fingers boldly on show,” according to a press release.

Homemade Cheetle

Now, fans of Cheetos—which market research firm YouGov recently ranked #16 among the most popular food and snack brands in the U.S.—can make Cheetle from the comfort of their own homes with the release of the “Cheetos Duster,” a mini Cheetos-branded blender, on Amazon on Nov. 21.

According to a spokesperson, the Duster is “a new way to innovate and elevate recipes with the delicious taste of Cheetle.”

He added, “Fans can level-up their cooking creativity and add the beloved Cheetos flavors to their own creations, from Cheetos-coated mozzarella sticks and Flamin’ Hot turkey legs to Cheetos-rimmed cocktails and even Cheetos-dusted ice cream.”

Indeed, Cheetos.com features more than 30 sweet and savory recipes that incorporate the snack.

The brand is encouraging fans to visit CheetosDuster.com, which redirects to the Cheetos store on Amazon.

Cheetos did not disclose how many Dusters were manufactured, saying only they are available “while supplies last.” They will sell for $19.95.

“The Cheetos Duster is the kitchen gadget Cheetos fans never knew they needed and marks the brand’s entrance into the kitchenware and cooking innovation space,” the spokesperson added.

It’s just the latest wacky brand offshoot to land on Amazon, coming after stuffing brand Stove Top’s recent announcement of the availability of Thanksgiving pants on the platform.