Branding 8 in 10 Americans Think Brands Should Stop Doing Business in Russia A quarter have considered boycotting companies that have not made a public statement about the crisis in Ukraine The U.S. public also strongly favors brands donating money and supplies to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.Illustration: Trent Joaquin; Getty Images By Paul Hiebert5 mins ago Multiple companies, from Apple to WPP, have ceased operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Paul Hiebert @hiebertpaul paul.hiebert@adweek.com Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek. Recommended articles Related Articles Data & Insights Being a ‘Paradox Brand’ Is Key to Reaching Minority Consumers By Paul Hiebert C-Suite Burger King’s First-Ever North American CMO Ellie Doty Leaves the Brand By Rafael Canton, Paul Hiebert Commerce The Year Shoppers Reconsidered Toilet Paper By Paul Hiebert CPG & Grocery CPG Industry Shines in New Report on Brand Trust By Paul Hiebert Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow You Might Like The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022 By SparkPost History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising 3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio By Cassy Hough How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns By CHEQ