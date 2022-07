How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

The average length of an engagement in the U.S. for couples married in 2022 is 18 months, according to wedding brand Zola. The figure is an increase from 12 months during prepandemic times.