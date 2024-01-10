The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Drugstore skincare products are becoming more popular, especially given the economic climate. People are also increasingly conscious of avoiding harsh chemicals and ingredients in their daily skin care products, as well as the welfare of animals in testing them.

Founded in 2015 with the mission that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between quality and price, Veganis is a South American vegan skincare brand that also promotes animal rights. In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with actor and entrepreneur Pepe Barroso as he shares how he’s promoting Veganis in the European market and beyond.

