Barry's Is More Than a Fitness Trend. It's a Community

Everyone has their preferred way of working out according to their strengths and goals. Going to the gym can be intimidating for some people due to the abundance of equipment or feeling like others are constantly judging them.

However, Barry’s aims to help its members build a sense of community and meet them where they are.

Barry’s is a high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout launched in 1998 in Los Angeles. It quickly became popular and inspired a global boutique fitness movement.

Over the years, it has grown from being the self-proclaimed “best workout in the world” to more than just a fitness program. It’s now a community and lifestyle brand that offers innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings and a competitive loyalty program.

Apart from the original workout, Barry’s now offers other class formats such as Lift, a 50-minute class that focuses on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting. There’s also Ride, a 50-minute class that combines HIIT-style indoor cycling with traditional Barry’s floor work.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with global CEO Joey Gonzalez as he shares how Barry’s is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout and how the company aims to make everyone feel welcomed.

