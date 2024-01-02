Brooks Running on Being the First Step in Resolutions

Build your own seamless purchase experience at Commerceweek , February 28-29. Gain strategies for consumer retention with immersive touchpoints, AI innovation and storytelling. Register now at 35% off .

As the new year arrives, many of us are busy creating resolutions to improve our health and fitness. However, most of the time, we end up setting unrealistic goals for ourselves.

Instead of striving for something unattainable, what if we simply aimed to be active in any way possible, such as walking or jogging? Brooks Running believes in helping people become the best version of themselves through running, no matter the distance.

Seattle-based Brooks Running was established in 1914, catering to runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts. It is a global distributor of high-performance running footwear, apparel and accessories with a mission to inspire everyone to pursue their fitness goals through great gear and experiences.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Brooks Running’s vp of footwear, Carson Caprara. Caprara shares the company’s mission of promoting the mood-boosting benefits of running and what sets its running shoes apart. Additionally, he gives us a glimpse into the shoe development process.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.