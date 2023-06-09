Worcester Red Sox Bring Augmented Reality to MiLB Home Games

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Minor league baseball team the Worcester Red Sox (nicknamed the WooSox) partnered with Workers Credit Union, virtual and augmented reality company Link To VR and LTI Business Solutions to bring augmented reality experiences to fans during home games at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass.

Beginning June 9, attendees at Polar Park will be able to play the Workers Reality AR game by downloading a free application to their mobile device and scanning the QR code on four posters found throughout the park. Each poster will unlock an augmented reality experience focused on WooSox players.

“The name Workers Reality reflects how Workers Credit Union is making its members’ dreams a reality through Workers Way financial coaching, a full range of member-friendly products, services and our commitment to cutting edge technology,” said Elizabeth Hayes, evp and chief member experience officer at Workers Credit Union.

“Our augmented reality game is a way for Workers Credit Union to give back to the community through the fun experience of Workers Reality, while also raising awareness of the credit union and the work it is doing to support its members of all ages.”

When someone completes all four experiences, they’ll be able to collect an exclusive poster at the WooSox rewards booth at Polar Park. They’ll also be entered to win a WooSox prize pack including four 2024 season tickets, customized team jerseys, access to attend batting practice with the team and more.

“We’re grateful to Workers Credit Union for their support of our team,” said Jack Verducci, svp of corporate partnerships and sales for the Worcester Red Sox. “We are excited about the launch of Workers Reality, allowing fans to experience the game in a whole new way.”

The Worcester Red Sox are the latest baseball team to add augmented reality experiences to home games. The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals introduced AR experiences for fans in 2022 and 2023, respectively.