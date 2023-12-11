On Sept. 6, the video game Starfield was officially released on Xbox and PC. It was the first new intellectual property developed by Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years.

Because the ambitious and lavishly produced role-playing game came from the mind of Todd Howard—the Bethesda game director and executive producer who led the creation of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls series—there was feverish anticipation for it among diehard fans of his RPGs.

By Sept. 7, Starfield had exceeded 6 million players.