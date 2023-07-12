Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Why Marketers of Color Are Quitting Their Jobs

Lack of support and advocacy are among the top reasons companies are alienating diverse talent

illustration of woman with Post-Its covering her face
BIPOC talent is being hired in DEI leadership positions without clear business goals and KPIs. Malte Mueller/Getty Images
Headshot of Luz Corona
By Luz Corona

 

Ample research has documented the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for business. We know that marketing organizations and creative agencies with diverse workforces enjoy better business performance, innovation, creativity, and decreased attrition and related hiring costs.

Yet three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period marked by ambitious DEI pledges and hiring, the advertising community has taken a step back. Even in the current job market, many marketers of color are voluntarily leaving their jobs.

This story first appeared in the July 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

