Why Marketers of Color Are Quitting Their Jobs

Ample research has documented the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for business. We know that marketing organizations and creative agencies with diverse workforces enjoy better business performance, innovation, creativity, and decreased attrition and related hiring costs.

Yet three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period marked by ambitious DEI pledges and hiring, the advertising community has taken a step back. Even in the current job market, many marketers of color are voluntarily leaving their jobs.

The