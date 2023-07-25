What an Intangible Economy Means for Marketers

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
John Stuart, the former head of the Quaker Oats Company, once told a colleague the following over lunch: “If this business were to be split up, I would be glad to take the brands, trademarks and goodwill, and you could have all the bricks and mortar—and I would fare better than you.”
If this were the case around the mid-20th century, when Stuart stressed the power of brand, his point is only more valid today.
In