On Wednesdays we wear pink… and shop new Black Friday deals.

The Mean Girls cast reunite in Walmart’s ad for the busy holiday shopping season. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reprise their roles from the 2004 teen film for the campaign, which promotes the retailer’s deals dropping each Wednesday beginning Nov. 1 through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27.

The first spot shows the girls, now all grown up, passing the torch to their daughters to rule the school. The former Mean Girls are mothers who embarrass their kids, work in TV or supervise the school—Cady (played by Lohan) is now a guidance counselor.

But some things haven’t changed, from wearing pink on Wednesdays to familiar school traditions such as the holiday talent show, which recreates the movie’s famous Jingle Bell Rock scene.

The other difference in this story is Walmart’s weekly deals. Over the course of the campaign, the retailer will release an additional spot on social media featuring a different member of the cast and sparking another memory from the film.

The campaign was created by a collective of Publicis Groupe agencies including Fallon, Publicis NY, The Community, Contender and Digitas.