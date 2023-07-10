After seven years leading marketing for rival Target and a prior tenure at Coca-Cola, William White joined Walmart in May 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. It would be a baptism of fire for any professional, but the veteran marketer mined his CPG and retail experience to help his new company navigate unknown territory.

Because Walmart is an essential retailer, its stores remained open throughout lockdowns, but online sales became a bigger priority, too.