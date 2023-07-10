Brand Genius

Walmart CMO William White Keeps the Essential Retailer Relevant

The Brand Genius honoree has preserved the company’s heritage while driving it into the future

William White joined Walmart in May 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Walmart
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

After seven years leading marketing for rival Target and a prior tenure at Coca-Cola, William White joined Walmart in May 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. It would be a baptism of fire for any professional, but the veteran marketer mined his CPG and retail experience to help his new company navigate unknown territory.

Because Walmart is an essential retailer, its stores remained open throughout lockdowns, but online sales became a bigger priority, too.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the July 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles