Branding

Vivid Seats Bets on a Loyalty Program With an Innovative Media Plan Based on the Number 11

The secondary market seller's first brand campaign retools the SportsCenter Top Ten

Vivid Seats rewards program focuses on its rewards program
Vivid Seats highlighted its rewards program for its first ad campaign.Vivid Seats
Headshot of Rafael Canton
By Rafael Canton

3 seconds ago

Looking to highlight what separates itself from competitors, Vivid Seats is going all in on its rewards program.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton is Adweek's breaking news reporter for brand marketing.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
BDG eyes expansion for its C&I portfolio
Media

BDG Is Shuttering Tech Title Input and Laying Off Staff at Mic

By Mark Stenberg

The logo for Brandweek: The Podcast
Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: Why Miami Will Become Web3’s Silicon Valley With Jesse Kirshbaum and Mags Kala

By Al Mannarino, John Heil

Illustration of cell phones covered in heart emojis, with one phone wearing a face mask.
Voice

The Ghost of Covid Past: A Look Back at the Evolution of Brand Voice

By Sam Saideman, Matt Smith

Illustration of a top-down view of a woman in her living room, wearing headphones and listening to music on her mobile device.
Columnist Network

How Spotify Is Helping Brands Curate Their Way Through the Attention Recession

By Jesse Kirshbaum, Clayton Durant

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

You Might Like

5 Lessons for Planning Your First In-person Conference Since the Pandemic

By Paige O’Neill, CMO, Sitecore

Mastering Identity Unlocks the Promise of Addressability

By TransUnion

Does Livestream Shopping Deliver? See the Results 23andMe Got on Prime Day

By Zach Johnson

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal