Even as it supported NFL partners and unveiled its new F1 ride at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Visa was executing its marketing game plan for the 2026 World Cup.

In early January, amid the National Football League playoffs, Visa announced an extension of its partnership with global soccer governing body FIFA through 2026. Visa has worked with FIFA on more than 40 events since 2007—including the most recent World Cup in Qatar and last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It will continue providing payment technology at FIFA events, while offering cardholders pre-sales and other promotions throughout FIFA tournaments.

But how do you remind fans of those perks when the World Cup is still two years away? Well, Visa’s been an NFL sponsor since 1995 and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers team they just defeated in overtime and 11 other NFL teams will see their stadiums turned into global soccer facilities when the World Cup comes to Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.

Visa also used Super Bowl 58—site of last year’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix—to announce its partnership with both Red Bull Formula 1 racing teams, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB (formerly Scuderia AlphaTauri). It’s also sponsoring those teams’ entries into the women-driven F1 Academy series, announcing all of it just before the Vegas Super Bowl with a car unveiling.

While not overlooking its sponsorship of this year’s Summer Olympics and its first full season of F1 racing still ahead, Visa sees the connections between its NFL sponsorship, Super Bowl F1 showcase and the North American World Cup ahead. ADWEEK spoke with Andrea Fairchild, Visa’s svp of global sponsorships and marketing, about the similarities among its sports marketing pillars and how American football prepares her brand for the global game’s biggest stage.

ADWEEK: What have you learned from your business with FIFA in the past? What have the last two World Cups taught you about where FIFA stands in terms of not only stadium experience, but the metaverse and the next two years?

Fairchild: For 16-plus years, we’ve focused on how to elevate the payment experience at more than 40 FIFA events.

This is an opportunity to introduce a lot of new things that we are doing and payment technologies. We feel with FIFA as a partner, we have such an opportunity to create unique experiences for the fans and really spark an impact more so than we’ve ever done within the global sport community.

We tested some things within the Women’s World Cup: It was the first cashless Women’s World Cup and that worked out extremely well for us. We learned a lot as it relates to NFTs and how we think about digital card art and keepsakes. We’re just excited to bring more of what Visa has to bear to this unique opportunity.

Visa released a report about the “connected fan journey” earlier this year that found 51% of fans check live stats during a sporting event, another 47% watch live content during the game and 64% engage with their teams in the metaverse. While Visa sees marketing opportunities in payments, tickets purchases, transit access and fan data, how does it account for rapid advances in technology between a winning World Cup bid and the event itself?

You try to understand where the industry is going.

We know that [the World Cup is] a long time ahead of us, but we’re going to keep adapting and will be ready for where the fan wants to go. [There is a] total digital experience that the fan is going to be expecting by that time along with the live experience that FIFA is going to bring to stadiums. But just as we did with contactless [payment], we’ve enabled all of the stadiums to really identify areas of opportunity that we’re moving towards.





Visa is entering more global sports marketing collaborations ahead of the World Cup, like this one with Red Bull’s Formula 1 teams.

We’ve worked with Miami, New York and other host cities to enable contactless [payment] for seamless travel to and from the stadiums and to big events. The Super Bowl is another example of that as well: You [saw] us start to bring in tap-to-phone [payment] for transportation and parking and in-seat concessions.

You see where those trends are happening, and we know that, with FIFA, they’re going to be able to tap into the services and the capabilities we have to develop that complete journey for fans at FIFA World Cup 2026.

How has Visa been able to tweak both its technology and marketing during the FIFA schedule in previous years leading up to a World Cup, and what advantage does Visa’s NFL partnership offer it when working with 2026 World Cup venues?

We’ve worked to enable things, like contactless as well as cashless options, across the three host countries. In our partnership with NFL teams, we take some of that experience and we’re able to leverage that [toward the World Cup].

Visa and FIFA, working together, have shared a lot of market leadership, and that kind of public awareness allows us to go full strength in our marketing efforts as well as go full-throttle against things that we already have in place in the United States in the stadiums.

How much conversation is there between Visa, your partners at the FIFA and the NFL and tech companies like Apple, Samsung and others to ensure the existing technology will meet your needs for an event like the 2026 World Cup?

We have to lean on other partners within the ecosystem to help us drive our vision.

Our sponsorship strategies have always focused on aligning ourselves with best-in-class properties: The NFL, FIFA and Olympic Games. We utilize other partnerships along the way to enable Visa to reinforce our products.

We can’t do everything, but we’re much better when those partnerships and collaborations come together. Even in some of our marketing efforts, there is more collaboration across the board with some of the other sponsors. You’ll see some things coming from us in Paris that will help to give [additional] insight.

At the last World Cup in Qatar, Visa was able to cull data from all World Cup venues and found 70% of all transactions were on Visa cards, 88% of transactions made with those cards were contactless and overall spending was up 39% from the 2018 World Cup and 300% from 2014. How does Visa use that venue-to-venue data to influence its cardholder offerings, fan experience and marketing and where are some of the gaps in information that can be closed before 2026?

We’re really thinking about elevating beyond the commerce experience.

We want to make sure that we’re introducing fans to these new technologies and the future of payments. We know it’s benefiting the consumer, but it’s also meant to make fans understand Visa in a different way.

There are ways in which we are enabling a more seamless process for you as a fan, bringing in not only cashless [transactions], but options at the stadiums.