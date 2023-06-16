Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In the latest episode of Marketing Vanguard, Melissa Waters, CMO of freelance marketplace Upwork, sits down to talk about leading marketing through digital and team transformation over the years.

Operating as a self-serve platform, Upwork gives access to a wide pool of freelancers spanning multiple categories. As its chief marketer, Waters discusses how she and her team are highlighting the human element in their marketing.

“The stories from our freelancers are so inspiring and a huge part of the way that we work is through a community-based focus. So our product organization runs a pretty significantly sized community group that gets folks together across the world,” Waters said.

Listen to this week’s episode to hear more about Waters’ journey in the tech world to how she’s helping to evangelize the work marketplace for both talent and businesses.