GoDaddy's Fara Howard on Helping Entrepreneurs Build Their Future

How the CMO is putting the customer at the center to drive everyone's business forward

Headshot of Jenny Rooney
By Jenny Rooney

 

Having served as CMO for four years, Fara Howard has seen many versions of GoDaddy. Howard’s scope is broad, as she oversees several functions to help entrepreneurs build their own future through websites.

Historically, GoDaddy is known for its “splash” advertising that’s become successful by putting the customer at the center of the story. “When we advertised with our customers, unsurprisingly their business grew too,” Howard said.

Now, Howard is bringing GoDaddy to new heights while focusing on fostering creative talent within the organization. “It’s a requirement within my organization to have an in-house creative team that’s looking at problems differently,” she said. 

Listen to this new episode of Marketing Vanguard to learn more about where Howard finds inspiration and how the CMO is making waves at GoDaddy.

Headshot of Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney is Adweek's first chief experience officer, creating new initiatives, resources and experiential offerings to better serve marketing decision-makers and the global marketing ecosystem.

