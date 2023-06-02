Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Having served as CMO for four years, Fara Howard has seen many versions of GoDaddy. Howard’s scope is broad, as she oversees several functions to help entrepreneurs build their own future through websites.

Historically, GoDaddy is known for its “splash” advertising that’s become successful by putting the customer at the center of the story. “When we advertised with our customers, unsurprisingly their business grew too,” Howard said.

Now, Howard is bringing GoDaddy to new heights while focusing on fostering creative talent within the organization. “It’s a requirement within my organization to have an in-house creative team that’s looking at problems differently,” she said.

