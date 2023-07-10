When Kevin Warren took on the role of UPS CMO in 2018, he faced a head-scratcher of a problem. The company was losing market share with small- and medium-sized businesses despite their dependence on a shipper like UPS. Warren’s team surveyed customers, including a persona test, and discovered that customers pegged UPS as an older, stodgy man with a comb-over drinking scotch.

Warren knew his problem, and he had his work cut out for him. After all, the survey showed traits most brands would dream to have: reliability, integrity, responsiveness.