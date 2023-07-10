Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
When Kevin Warren took on the role of UPS CMO in 2018, he faced a head-scratcher of a problem. The company was losing market share with small- and medium-sized businesses despite their dependence on a shipper like UPS. Warren’s team surveyed customers, including a persona test, and discovered that customers pegged UPS as an older, stodgy man with a comb-over drinking scotch.
Warren knew his problem, and he had his work cut out for him. After all, the survey showed traits most brands would dream to have: reliability, integrity, responsiveness.