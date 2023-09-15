Join Social Media Week Europe for insights on how marketers and ad agencies can effectively collaborate with creators to drive next-level engagement. Sign up now to save 35% on your pass .

For those who believe New York real estate has gone to the dogs, Uber Eats’ latest activation hit home in an adorable way.

To celebrate the arrival of PetSmart as one of its newest vendor partners, the delivery platform opened “The Best Pet House Ever,” a pop-up that served as part showcase for the treats available to pets of all varieties, and part design inspiration for their home improvement-prone human “pawrents.”

Surrounded by a cartoonishly large white picket fence and decorated with an oversized bird bath, faux garden and PetSmart branded bowl on its exterior lawn, the multi-room Petopia—created by agency Kamp Grizzly—was stationed in Domino Park in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood on September 12.





Uber Eats, PetSmart

The house was outfitted with an “animal communal room,” a gourmet kitchen, a non-working shower area, a lizard room, a cat room and “catio” for felines, and a doggie bed and recreation room. Visitors and their pets could peruse the interior and scan the corresponding QR codes for more information on the room’s dedicated products, all of which are available for purchase online.

“Not only is PetSmart relatively new to Uber Eats, but so is the behavior of using Uber Eats to order items beyond restaurant food,” Meredith Savatsky, head of brand campaigns and co-marketing at Uber Eats, told Adweek. “That’s why we wanted to do something innovative and delightful with PetSmart to capture the attention of pet-loving consumers across the U.S.”

House and hunters

Visitors and passersby could also scan a QR code located on the “open house” sign at the entrance to take a virtual 3D tour of the house on a shoppable Zillow listing—a first for the company. The listing allowed people to browse over 75 PetSmart products in the “Treatsville, USA” based abode, and access $1 million in promo codes.





Uber Eats, PetSmart

“Since the house is located in New York City, and only accessible to folks locally, we are excited to partner with Zillow to list the house so customers across the country can enjoy the experience too,” said Savatsky.

Uber Eats will also launch videos inspired by viral real estate-content on TikTok to encourage users to preview the house, visit the listing and take the virtual shoppable tour.

“We’ve focused our efforts singularly on TikTok because of the relevance of both Zillow and pet content on their platform, as well as the opportunity for greater shareability and engagement,” she said, noting that influencers who attended the event live will also post on their respective TikTok and Instagram accounts.



