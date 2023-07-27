Marketing Innovation

Two Decades Ago, Corcoran Group CMO Christina Panos Revolutionized Real Estate Marketing. Here's How.

The fine art of selling a house without showing the house

Interpreted by different artists over the years, 'Live Who You Are' remains a bold departure from the usual real estate marketing.Corcoran Group
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

 

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

Even though she’s worked there for 19 years, Christina Panos vividly recalls her first day at the Corcoran Group.

It was 2004, and the luxury real estate firm at 660 Madison Ave. had hired her on as its first chief marketing officer. Panos arrived with a respectable resume (three years each at J.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles