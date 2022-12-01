Fashion house Tommy Hilfiger (TH) is set to target a younger demographic through the appointment of a new global creative agency.

Having appointed London-based agency Sunshine, which has a background in working with brands in the entertainment space, the brief will be to grow TH’s audience reach to be more engaging to Gen Z consumers.

Headquartered in the Netherlands but with a global outlook, TH has said that it was looking to recruit “a modern-day creative agency” that would help it grow a greater resonance beyond its core audience.

In August, while publishing its second quarter results, parent company PVH Corp. revealed that TH’s revenue had decreased by 5% year-over-year during the quarter despite a 6% increase in North America.

Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp., said in a statement that the company was “intensifying [its] focus” to drive growth for both TH and sister brand Calvin Klein by “connecting” them “closer to the consumer than ever before” using a direct-to-consumer digital strategy.

This new marketing strategy will be led by president and chief brand officer Avery Baker, who was promoted into the role in 2020, and chief marketing officer Alegra O’Hare, who joined from Gap in April 2021.

It includes the decision to leave longtime incumbent agency Laird + Partners, which had held the account for more than a decade.

The paid-for review process was conducted by intermediary Creative Review.

According to a statement from TH, it required competing agencies to undertake “a more workshop-based approach” which would establish “a feel for a cultural match and real-life working relationships.”

Sunshine, which has offices in both London and Los Angeles, has worked with many fashion brands in the past including Dior, LVMH, Ted Baker, Jimmy Choo and Victoria’s Secret. It lists its expertise as being a brand consultancy across entertainment development, business transformation, campaign and design and visual expertise.

The agency has not yet responded to Adweek’s request for comment.

The Web3 engagement strategy

The company has already set its plan to reach younger consumers in motion, having created a branded presence on virtual gaming platform Roblox with Tommy Play where community members are able to play mini games and socialize with one another.

“Roblox shares many of our brand values: inclusivity, diversity, creativity and—above all—a focus on community,” said founder Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “We’re excited to meet Roblox users on their own terms and enrich their experiences within the platform in engaging ways that we can’t do with traditional social platforms. Together with Roblox we’re continuing to build this world as we live in it, watching it come to life and co-creating for the next iteration to come.”

Launched in December 2021, the experience was expanded in the summer to reflect the street culture heritage of Tommy Jeans with a playground inspired by an area of Brooklyn that users could explore while riding a BMX bike. It also featured graffiti created by artists from the area, such as Rebel, Kel, Zero, SS, AO, Zam, Mega, Neek, Viloe and ZE, to increase the Brooklyn aesthetic of the virtual environment.

Team-Tommy, a “community-led initiative” from the company, also aims to support and foster emerging creative talent and has now expanded into the gaming space.