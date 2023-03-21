To Dine For Podcast: Restaurateur and Author Will Guidara

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Will Guidara, the former owner of Make It Nice, the hospitality group with restaurants covering the entire spectrum, from fine dining to fast casual. Make It Nice is a restaurant group that features the acclaimed Eleven Madison Park. It also includes NoMad in New York, London, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Guidara led Eleven Madison Park to its pinnacle, earning numerous industry accolades including the top spot on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. He is also a co-founder of The Welcome Conference and the Independent Restaurant Coalition. Earlier this year, Guidara published his book, Unreasonable Hospitality, and his first television show, The Big Brunch, debuted on HBO Max.

