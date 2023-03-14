Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan welcomes Jean Oelwang, the founding CEO and current president of Virgin Unite, a nonprofit focused on reinventing businesses to have a positive impact on the world.

Drawing on her many years of experience working with extraordinary business partners as they developed, Oelwang wrote the book Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections That Make Great Things Happen. Using examples such as Ben & Jerry’s and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, the book sheds light on building deep emotional connections in both our business and personal relationships, through which we can become the best version of ourselves. Through her work with Virgin Unite and her book, Oelwang emphasizes the importance of changing the world for the better through meaningful connections.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.