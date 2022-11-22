The uncomfortable truth behind Christmas is that many beloved festive traditions are bad for the planet. Awareness is growing around the environmental impact of the holiday season, which often comes with increased consumption, food waste and excess plastic packaging for gifts and wrapping paper.

Just days after the end of COP 27 (the United Nations Climate Change conference), a new ad from Posten (the Norwegian Postal Service) tackles the environmental damage of Christmas head on.

The short film, created by Norwegian agency POL, addresses this issue through the allegory of a tumultuous romance. At first, a couple fall head over heels for each other in an idyllic rural setting and seem to be the “perfect match,” as the male narrator recalls. They also have a “shared purpose” to “give the children what they wanted.”

But over time, their relationship falls apart as their motivations diverge. They break up as the woman witnesses the man’s greedy habits of consumption. She accuses him of not taking any responsibility for his actions, crying out in despair: “What world are you living in? This is all we’ve got!”

It becomes clear early on in the film that the man is Father Christmas, and the woman is Mother Earth. After Mother Earth leaves Santa, he wonders: “Can’t we find a way that we can live together?”

Santa later realizes the error of his ways, and the two are reunited when Mother Earth decides to give him another chance. Father Christmas declares to her: “I can’t live without you. No one can.”

The ad ends with the warning: “Mother Earth has no more chances to give.” It informs viewers that this year only 10 of the largest companies in Norway–including Posten–cut their emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, according to PWC Norway’s Climate Index.

Posten wants to motivate other companies to step up their efforts to fight climate change. As one of the region’s largest logistics companies, it also acknowledged that it is part of the problem. Posten has cut 51% of its CO2 emissions so far and aims for all of its distribution to be emissions-free by 2030.

A twist on festive tropes

Posten is no stranger to tackling social issues through its Christmas ads. Last year, “When Harry Met Santa” showed a positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships to mark the 50-year anniversary of Norway abolishing a law prohibiting same sex relations. It told the story of a man falling in love with another man–who happened to be Santa–and went on to win a gold Lion in the Film category at Cannes Lions.

In 2020, Posten’s Christmas ad reflected the divisive political climate by depicting Santa as an angry white man with a striking resemblance to former American president Donald Trump.

Rikke Sofie Jacobsen and Pia Emilie Lystad, the creative team at POL who made both the latest Posten ad and “When Harry Met Santa,” said this year they wanted to address climate change through an unexpected angle.

“Instead of focusing on cold numbers and climate anxiety, this is a love story where we have emphasized interpersonal feelings and the relationships we have with those closest to us,” they explained to Adweek in a joint statement.

Sean Meehan, who directed the film through production company Arts & Sciences (A&S), added that it was “exceedingly rare in advertising” to be able to tell a “nuanced story… with such a critical message.”

Meehan added: “I hope more brands will be as brave and honest as Posten have been on this project about the existential crisis we collectively face.”

Posten is not the first brand to talk about climate change in a Christmas ad. Last year, for example, Australian financial services company Erste Groupe released an animated film in which a father-to-be adopts a more sustainable lifestyle during the holidays as he envisions a better planet for his future daughter.

