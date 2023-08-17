This Collide Sport Marketer Also Finds Time to Play Ball

At Walker Stadium in Portland, Ore., keeping signs for Leatherman, Jacobsen Salt, Migration Brewing and Planned Parenthood surrounding the field is typically the only way Parker Huffman rounds the bases. But every so often, he stops driving in sponsors to take his own turn at bat.

Huffman is the general manager for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate wood-bat team in the West Coast League that’s owned by creative agency Collide Sport. Huffman’s marketing degree from Oregon State University brought him to the agency to work with its Wild Wild West League during the pandemic, but being near the sport he’s loved “since I could pick up a bat” made him latch on to the Pickles.

Huffman’s