Off the Clock

This Collide Sport Marketer Also Finds Time to Play Ball

Despite marketing the sport for a living, 'baseball never gets old' for Parker Huffman

Portland Pickles general manager Parker Huffman playing baseball
Portland Pickles general manager Parker Huffman still pitches in on the field every so often.Hailey Lindsey
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

At Walker Stadium in Portland, Ore., keeping signs for Leatherman, Jacobsen Salt, Migration Brewing and Planned Parenthood surrounding the field is typically the only way Parker Huffman rounds the bases. But every so often, he stops driving in sponsors to take his own turn at bat.

Huffman is the general manager for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate wood-bat team in the West Coast League that’s owned by creative agency Collide Sport. Huffman’s marketing degree from Oregon State University brought him to the agency to work with its Wild Wild West League during the pandemic, but being near the sport he’s loved “since I could pick up a bat” made him latch on to the Pickles.

Huffman’s

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

Recommended articles