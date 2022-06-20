How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Over the course of several years, automaker Renault ran a series of ads that resonated across Britain, as it aimed to evoke the romance and sophistication of the French using only two words “Papa” and “Nicole”. The long-running campaign to promote the Renault Clio became loved and parodied, as each spot would show a father and daughter’s love lives with Nicole in the eponymous vehicle and her father taking other modes of transportation to his dates, which would run less smoothly.