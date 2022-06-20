How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Over the course of several years, automaker Renault ran a series of ads that resonated across Britain, as it aimed to evoke the romance and sophistication of the French using only two words “Papa” and “Nicole”. The long-running campaign to promote the Renault Clio became loved and parodied, as each spot would show a father and daughter’s love lives with Nicole in the eponymous vehicle and her father taking other modes of transportation to his dates, which would run less smoothly.