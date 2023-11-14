The Speed of Culture Podcast: Winning Over Gen Z

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Sport is about passion, improvement and victory.

In this episode of The Speed of Culture, Michael Shaw, vice president of marketing of the Miami Dolphins, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to give us a behind-the-scenes look at how sports teams compete not just in the game, but also in their marketing efforts to engage today’s fans.

During the conversation, Shaw takes us on a journey through evolving consumer trends and strategies to engage modern sports fans. He also unveils key lessons from navigating the dynamic world of sports management to prioritizing fans for brand success.

Shaw is a brand architect and business strategist known for fostering cultural transformation for both B2B and B2C companies. Beyond his strategic expertise, he is also a sought-after keynote speaker, Adweek and Brandweek executive mentor, and a Global Institute of Sport advisory board member.

Tune in to the latest episode below to learn how sports teams engage modern fans to drive brand success.

Key highlights: