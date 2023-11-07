It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
Soda is typically seen as unhealthy, but Olipop proves that you can enjoy the bubbles and a little health boost at the same time. In this episode of The Speed of Culture, Olipop co-founder David Lester shares his entrepreneurial journey and the process of crafting an alternative to classic sodas.
Lester joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to share his entrepreneurial insights on how to successfully build and scale an alternative soda brand for those in pursuit of health and well-being, affectionately termed “happy seekers.”
In addition to co-founding Olipop, Lester co-founded the research venture Biome Body. Before launching his beverage brand, he gathered nearly a decade of experience in global brand marketing and innovation, contributing to legendary brands like Smirnoff, Gordon’s Gin and Johnnie Walker.
Tune into the latest episode below to learn about how Olipop is shaking up the soda industry.
Key highlights:
- 13:54 – 19:41 – How to Launch a Soda Brand: Creating and launching a soda involves more than experimenting with flavors. Start with a clear vision of what you want to make. After you get your product, aim for a name that can evolve into a brand story. The next step is setting up business logistics, including branding, packaging, manufacturing, distribution and funding. At the end of the day, your product success demands a mix of vision, passion and clear business strategy.
- 22:57 – 25:53 – From Startup to Store Shelves: Scaling a business often involves multiple fundraising rounds, where the first round is the hardest. In the fifth year, Olipop launched its products nationally in major chains like Walmart and Target. Nevertheless, even when reaching major successes like this, it’s essential to keep a balanced view of business achievements and avoid relying on societal benchmarks.
- 25:53 – 29:53 – The True Nature of Success: In today’s Instagram and TikTok age, young people often rush to showcase success and spend their resources on looks rather than genuine growth, which can restrict their long-term potential. However, authentic journeys showcase the role of self-worth. While social media presents some challenges, surrounding yourself with genuine support can counteract its pressure. At the end of the day, true success is about the value you offer and the lessons learned.
- 29:53 – 32:20 – The Rise of Happy Seekers: For Olipop, finding the right design target comes down to addressing happy seekers, or consumers who are mindful of their health and well-being when choosing a product. The brand’s mission is to ensure no one misses out on the joy of drinking soda while maintaining health standards.