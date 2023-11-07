It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Soda is typically seen as unhealthy, but Olipop proves that you can enjoy the bubbles and a little health boost at the same time. In this episode of The Speed of Culture, Olipop co-founder David Lester shares his entrepreneurial journey and the process of crafting an alternative to classic sodas.

Lester joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to share his entrepreneurial insights on how to successfully build and scale an alternative soda brand for those in pursuit of health and well-being, affectionately termed “happy seekers.”

In addition to co-founding Olipop, Lester co-founded the research venture Biome Body. Before launching his beverage brand, he gathered nearly a decade of experience in global brand marketing and innovation, contributing to legendary brands like Smirnoff, Gordon’s Gin and Johnnie Walker.

Tune into the latest episode below to learn about how Olipop is shaking up the soda industry.

