It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

As a household name in the fast-food industry, Taco Bell aspires to evolve beyond just food, positioning itself as a lifestyle and cultural brand. To explore this transformative vision, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sat down with Sean Tresvant, who will take the reins as Taco Bell’s CEO starting in January 2024.

On the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Tresvant unveils Taco Bell’s consumer strategies to establish itself as a lifestyle brand. He also shares how the QSR leverages customer loyalty and authentic partnerships for brand success, its global expansion strategy, and the role of digital tools like AI in modern marketing.

Before joining Taco Bell, Tresvant spent almost 17 years at Nike. Most notably, he served as chief marketing officer for the iconic Jordan Brand. Some of the important achievements during his tenure include establishing the Jordan Brand’s voice globally, pioneering the Emmy Award-winning Last Dance documentary and orchestrating the Fortnite activation in collaboration with Epic Games.

Before his tenure at Nike, Tresvant held various leadership roles at industry giants like Pepsi and Time’s Sports Illustrated in New York. In his current role, he leads Taco Bell’s teams for digital, brand management, strategy, creative, consumer data and business intelligence.

Listen to the latest episode to delve into Taco Bell’s evolution beyond fast food.

Key highlights: