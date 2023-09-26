Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil, co-founders of Mortal Media, join Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to delve into the synergy of sports and business as they share their inspiring journey from athletics to film production. Their story underscores their unwavering passion, discipline and resilience in the face of criticism. Griffin and Kalil also touch on their early projects, including the remake of White Men Can’t Jump, their exciting partnership with Sony Pictures and investment in Swaybox Studios.

Griffin is a 14-year NBA veteran, six-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year, currently playing with the Boston Celtics. Kalil played 13 seasons in the National Football League, primarily with the Carolina Panthers. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first-team All-Pro and played in Super Bowl 50.

Together, they are finding success in a new arena with Mortal Media, a production company that produces a number of film and television projects at various studios, networks and streaming services such as Apple, Netflix, Comedy Central, Paramount, Fox and Disney.

Discover Griffin and Kalil’s success story from pro athletes to producers by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.

Key Highlights: