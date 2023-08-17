Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The music industry thrives on the powerful connection between musicians and their fans—an extraordinary blend of art and culture. At the forefront of this initiative is WMX, led by visionary Maria Weaver, president of Warner Music Experience (WMX) at Warner Music Group. In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Weaver joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to explore how her creative leadership has transformed the company, setting unprecedented standards within the industry.

Weaver brings a wealth of experience, with a career spanning over 30 years leading marketing and media teams. Before her current role, she served as senior vice president and CMO at Comcast Advertising. Additionally, Weaver was one of the founders of Interactive One, the digital division of Urban One (formerly Radio One), where she was responsible for overseeing marketing and digital ad sales for all Interactive One brands.

During the conversation, Weaver shares her efforts to expand the company’s revenue opportunities outside of music and drive culture by leveraging the authentic bond between artists and their fans.

Discover Warner Music Group’s journey under Weaver’s leadership by exploring the key takeaways from the episode below.

Key Highlights: