Design plays a vital role in crafting meaningful experiences and driving innovation across industries.

Whether it’s product, graphic or user experience, design is about more than aesthetics. Designers must grasp user needs, solve complex issues and ultimately create value. To explore design’s impact on consumer and business growth, we sat down with Mauro Porcini, svp and chief design officer at PepsiCo.

Porcini holds the distinction of being PepsiCo’s inaugural chief design officer, a role he assumed in 2012. He has been instrumental to integrating design thinking into PepsiCo’s organizational ethos. Through his leadership, Porcini has led a new approach to innovation by design, influencing both the company’s product platforms and brands.

Porcini joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to discuss the intersection of design and business, the power of purpose-driven brands, and the significance of seeking happiness in one’s career journey.

Learn more about design’s transformative power in the key takeaways from the episode below.

Highlights: