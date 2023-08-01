The Speed of Culture Podcast: Empowering Gen Zalpha in a 'Phygital' World

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Kristin Patrick, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Claire’s, on navigating the art of brand evolution

With an incredible 60-year history, Claire’s is one of the most well-known and much-loved accessory brands. Now, the brand is turning the microphone to its consumer base to empower and enhance the customer experience.

Kristin Patrick, EVP and CMO at Claire’s, joins Suzy Founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast for an insightful discussion about the brand’s 16 million-member-strong loyalty program, its keen focus on empowering Gen Zalpha, and merging the physical and digital strategies to create a unique, one-of-a-kind brand experience. They dive into Claire’s initiatives to meet evolving consumer needs, the brand’s 16 million member loyalty program, the empowerment of Gen Zalpha, and the importance of merging physical and digital to create a unique brand experience.

Patrick is an exceptional executive and esteemed Super League Gaming and ChromaDex Board Member, highly recognized for her expertise in digital transformation. With a profound understanding of leading people, optimizing processes, and leveraging advanced systems, she has consistently driven remarkable results in both top and bottom-line performance across a wide range of organizations. Her leadership prowess extends across diverse industries, including omnichannel retail, fashion, entertainment, beauty and consumer packaged goods.

In recognition of her remarkable contributions to brand marketing, she earned a well-deserved spot as one of Forbes’ 50 Most Entrepreneurial CMOs and as one of the “Top 50 Women in Brand Marketing,” as awarded by Brand Innovators. Before her role at Claire’s, Kristin showcased her marketing prowess at renowned brands such as PepsiCo, Playboy Enterprises, William Morris Endeavor, Liz Claiborne/Lucky Brand, Gap, NBC Universal, Revlon, Calvin Klein and Disney Consumer Products.

Explore the episode’s key takeaways below to navigate the art of brand evolution and uncover how letting consumers guide your brand can lead to success.

Key Highlights: